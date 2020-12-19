2nd Man Sentenced For South Jersey Murder Of Sleeping Woman On Blueberry Farm

A second man convicted of killing a sleeping woman during a home invasion at a South Jersey blueberry farm has been sentenced to prison, authorities announced.

Tyler Dralle, 23, of Vineland, was given an aggregate sentence of 40 years in prison subject to the No Early Release Act on Dec. 18, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith.

Kwamere Benjamin, 20, of New Castle, Delaware, was sentenced to 38 years in prison two weeks ago.

Dralle and Benjamin entered a home on the 700 block of Bairdmore Avenue in Winslow Township around 3:50 a.m. on June 25, 2017, after Dralle spent weeks researching it, police said.

The pair walked into the bedroom of 45-year-old Deanna Scordo, shot her three times and left with $276 in rolled coins, authorities said.

Scordo's dad was sleeping in the house called 911 and described the suspects as wearing black hoodies, authorities said. Police arrived around 4 a.m., where Scordo was found on the floor of her bedroom and pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

Dralle and Benjamin were arrested in August 2017, and found guilty of one count of felony murder on Jan. 23, 2020 following a six-week trial led by Acting Assistant Prosecutor Peter Gallagher.

"Deanna Scordo went to bed that night not knowing she would suffer such a horrific fate at the hands of these two defendants,” Mayer said.

“This case really stood out to our office because it is everyone’s worst nightmare – having the safety and sanctity of one’s own home violated in such a despicable way. While we know it will never bring Deanna back, we hope to honor her memory and deliver some measure of justice to her family by holding these two men responsible for taking her life.”

