Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Woman Sexually Assaulted In Broad Daylight, Suspect From Yonkers Nabbed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2nd Child Dies In South Jersey Rollover Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two children have died following a rollover crash earlier this month in South Jersey.

Camden's Jesus Diaz, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Route 55 incident in Vineland on July 7, around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

Then, on July 11, Carlos Diaz, 6, of Camden, passed away, police said.

The two boys were among five children ejected from the Toyota Sienna driven by a 35-year-old Camden mom, New Jersey State Police said. 

The minivan went off the roadway, overturned and ended up back on the highway, where it was hit by another vehicle near mile marker 34.6 in Vineland, authorities previously said.

An 8-year-old boy remains hospitalized while two other children have since been discharged, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.