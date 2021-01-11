29-Year-Old Garfield Man Struck, Killed On Parkway

A 29-year-old man from Garfield was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway early Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified man was walking in the shoulder of the northbound side when he was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:25 a.m. near milepost 151 in Bloomfield, New Jersey State Police Spokeswoman Brandi Slota said.

The man's identification was pending family notification.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old resident of Bloomfield, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

