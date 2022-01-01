25-Year-Old Victim Sexually Assaulted On New Year's In Hoboken: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a male inside of a home in Hoboken on New Year's, authorities said.

Hoboken University Medical Center notified the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victim's Unit of the assault, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman met the male sometime before New Year's Eve, and he sexually assaulted her around 4 a.m. in a house, Suarez said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

