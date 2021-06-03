25-Person Riot Breaks Out In Hoboken Street, 5 Charged

Five people are facing various assault and weapon charges stemming from a Hoboken riot that grew to 25 people Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 3rd and Harrison streets on reports of a group of men -- including one with a handgun -- fighting in the street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

While no one was fighting when police arrived, approximately 25 people were in the street.

As officers were conducting an on scene investigation, Sgt. Donald Rosso saw a male getting punched in the face by another man later identified as Mickey Mendez, 21, of Jersey City, Cabrera said.

Mendez was placed under arrest and a search incident found a sock containing a Duracell D. battery, authorities said. He was transported to police headquarters and processed by Police Officer Teddy Santiago.

Mendez was charged on a warrant with riot, disorderly conduct, simple assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, then lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

A fight broke out between two men as the crowd grew larger.

Those men were identified as Jamil Rivera, 20, of Hoboken, and Kyeise Lopez, 22, of Hoboken, Cabrera said. They were transported to police headquarters and charged with Riot, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault, police said.

Lopez was released on a summons while Rivera’s charges were placed on a warrant and he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

About an hour later, while officers were patrolling the area, brothers Joseph Crandell, 28, and Keshon Crandell, 21, both of Hoboken, assaulted a man near the original riot, police said.

The brothers were identified as being in the crowd when officers first arrived.

They were both placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters on charges of Riot, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault, Cabrera said.

Joseph was additionally charged with Resting Arrest and his charges were placed on a warrant. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Keshon’s charges were placed on a summons and released. No handgun was found during the investigation.

