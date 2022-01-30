Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

24-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 287

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Route 287
Route 287 Photo Credit: Crispy1995 at English Wikipedia

A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while on Route 287 early Sunday, Jan. 30, authorities said.

Juan S. Gonzalez-Genchi, of Somerset, was in the roadway on the southbound side when he was struck by a Mazda passenger car near milepost 22.4 around 4:20 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Gonzalez-Genchi was pronounced dead at the scene in Bedminster.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.