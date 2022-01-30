24-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 287

A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while on Route 287 early Sunday, Jan. 30, authorities said.

Juan S. Gonzalez-Genchi, of Somerset, was in the roadway on the southbound side when he was struck by a Mazda passenger car near milepost 22.4 around 4:20 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Gonzalez-Genchi was pronounced dead at the scene in Bedminster.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.