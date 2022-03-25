23-Year-Old Morris County Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Police Say

A 23-year-old Morris County man has been charged with sexually assaulting an acquaintance, the local police department reported Thursday.

In an investigation conducted by the Florham Park Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit, Kareem Askew, of Lincoln Park, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and simple assault, a news release said.

Askew — who goes by the nickname “Zion” — was an acquaintance of the female victim, police said.

Askew was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

“We want our community to know we are continuously committed to the safety of all in our Borough, including bringing justice to our victims,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Florham Park Police Department at 973-377-2200 and ask for Det. Pietropinto.

