22-Year-Old Jeep Driver Killed In Jersey Shore Crash Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman was tired and not wearing her seatbelt when her Jeep overturned on Route 70 early Saturday morning, killing her, authorities said.

Manchester police believe fatigue may have been a factor in the 2:10 a.m. crash that left Margaret Palilonis dead, Jersey Shore Online reports.

Palilonis of Woolwich was heading westbound in a blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler when her car veered into the left shoulder around 2:10 a.m., police said.

When Palilonis tried to correcting the steering and re-enter the road, her Jeep overturned multiple times off the side of the road into a wooded area near mile marker 35.5, Jersey Shore Online reports.

Palilonis was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from her Jeep, the report says. She was subsequently pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

