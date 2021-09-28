Contact Us
22-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured In Wild Route 280 Collision

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
A 22-year-old driver was hospitalized with serious injuries in a chain reaction crash on Route 280 last week.

A Honda Civic and Toyota Rav-4 were heading west when a Mercedes Benz C30, Ford Transit and Mitsubishi outlander were heading east, around 2:20 p.m. near milepost 8.6 in West Orange, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Honda struck the Toyota, and the Honda then impacted and drove over the center concrete barrier, entered the eastbound lanes of travel where it struck the Mercedes Benz and Ford, the sergeant said. The Ford then struck the Mitsubishi. 

During the course of the crash, the Honda overturned, seriously injuring the driver, Roodloves Estime, of Orange.

He was taken to an area hospital, and four other minor injuries were reported.

