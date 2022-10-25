Contact Us
22-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured In Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 22-year-old Newark man was seriously hurt in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The man was in a Mercedes heading south in East Orange when he collided with a Honda CRV near milepost 148.2 around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, New Jersey State Police said.

The cars went through the right guardrail and overturned. As a result of the crash the driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Honda sustained minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment. 

