21-Year-Old Woman Nabbed In Deadly Shooting Of Jersey City's Emmanuel Garcia

A 21-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia, authorities announced Friday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not release the woman's name and said only that an arrest had been made.

Garcia was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body near Princeton Avenue and Brown Place around 11 p.m. May 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:24 p.m., Suarez said.

More than $14,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe honoring Garcia as of May 28.

