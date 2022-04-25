21-Year-Old Sussex County Man Charged In DWI Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

A Sussex County man was intoxicated when he drove away from the scene of a crash, authorities said.

Benjamin Johnson, 21, hit another vehicle while driving a Toyota Camry near North Shore and Sparta Avenue in Sparta around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, police said in a Monday release.

Johnson, of Newton, was subsequently found in the parking lot of QuickChek with his vehicle, which sustained heavy front-end damage, authorities said.

Johnson was found to be intoxicated and failed a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, careless driving, yielding right of way, failure to report an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Johnson was released to a sober adult and is scheduled to appear in court.

