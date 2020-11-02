Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two In Custody After Car Crashes Into Hawthorne Restaurant
DV Pilot Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Man Killed, Woman Injured In Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred near the 100 block of Clinton Avenue.
The incident occurred near the 100 block of Clinton Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and a female was injured in a shooting Monday evening, authorities said.

Detrick Mitchell was shot on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue just after 6:50 p.m., the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police said.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

The unidentified female who was also shot was hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.