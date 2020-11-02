21-Year-Old Man Killed, Woman Injured In Newark Shooting

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and a female was injured in a shooting Monday evening, authorities said.

Detrick Mitchell was shot on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue just after 6:50 p.m., the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police said.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

The unidentified female who was also shot was hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.