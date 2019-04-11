20th Shooting Victim This Year In Paterson Becomes First To Die

The first person killed by gunfire in Paterson this year fell on the city's west side Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Another person was struck and wounded but expected to survive the 3:30 p.m. shooting on Temple Street above Circle Avenue.

Police didn't say whether the incident has anything to do with the shooting of two others on Rosa Parks Boulevard. Neither gunshot wound was considered life-threatening, responders said.

All bring the total to 20 shootings in Paterson over the course of 2019's first 14-plus weeks -- one every five days, on average.

It was the city's second homicide this year, following a stabbing death in February.

