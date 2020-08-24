200 Gallons Of Toxic Vapor Leak From Central Jersey Plant

Nearly 200 gallons of an extremely potent vapor was leaked from a Central Jersey chemical plant, causing a near-lockdown for residents Sunday evening.

The titanium tetrachloride (TiCl) leaked from a distillation column at LyondellBasell on Meadow Road around 8:30 p.m., officials said. The situation was deemed under control around 10 p.m.

TiCl is a volatile liquid that forms opaque clouds of titanium dioxide and hydrated hydrogen chloride after making contact with humid air.

“The leak involved a product used as a catalyst for the production of plastic,” a company spokeswoman said.

BREAKING: ⚠️ Major chemical leak hazmat incident; 200+ gallons of titanium tetrachloride reported leaked from ‘Equister Chemicals’ in Edison, New Jersey. At least 2 injured, large evacuations underway. pic.twitter.com/aQTU7SIpiF — דאס בחור'ס ווינקעל (@dusbuchersvinkl) August 24, 2020

"The leak is isolated and contained, and no one was injured as a result of this incident."

The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art leak detection system, which deployed water immediately, the spokeswoman said.

