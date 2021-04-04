Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
20-Year-Old Paterson, Haledon Men Shot, Responding Police Sergeant’s Car Struck

Jerry DeMarco
Casing
Casing Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Easter Sunday had just begun when two 20-year-old men were shot in Paterson and a police sergeant responding to the call had his car struck, responders said.

One of the victims, from Paterson, was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after being struck several times by gunfire near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Summer Street just after midnight, they said.

The other, from Haledon, was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Sunday morning.

Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, they said.

The sergeant was out of the vehicle at the time and OK, responders noted.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether whoever was believed responsible for the shooting was taken into custody or identified.

