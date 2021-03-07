Contact Us
20-Year-Old NY Man Killed, 2 Others Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Roy Song
A 20-year-old New York passenger was killed and two others hurt in a South Jersey crash early Saturday morning.

Anthony Lorenz, 20, of Ossining, NY, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru WRX heading east on Hilliards Bridge Road when the car ran off the road to the left, just east of Red Lion Road in Southampton Township around 3:35 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The vehicle struck a tree stump, a utility pole and a guardrail, killing 21-year-old passenger Roy Song, of Ossining, NY, the sergeant said.

Lorenz and a third occupant -- 19-year-old man from Cohansset, MA --- both suffered non-life threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital, Curry said.

The area of the crash was closed for approximately 5.5 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information was released.

