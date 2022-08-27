20-Year-Old Man Killed Walking On Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while he was walking on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday, Aug. 27, authorities said.

Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was heading south in the northbound lanes when he was hit near milepost 28.5, in Somers Point around 2:43 a.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing New Jersey State Police.

It wasn't clear if the driver remained at the scene. Fulmer was pronounced dead.

NJSP did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request sent Saturday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.