Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fort Lee PD: Borough Home Invader Who Assaulted Elderly Woman, Son, Fights Responding Officers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

20 Tickets Plus Charges For Driver Who Fled With Passenger After Hawthorne Restaurant Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The car struck Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue.
The car struck Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A Paterson driver who fled with his passenger after his sedan slammed into the side of an Italian restaurant in Hawthorne received 20 traffic summonses to go with criminal drug and resisting counts for both, authorities said Wednesday.

Hommy Colon, 40, also was charged with DWI, as well as aggravated assault by auto for injuries sustained in Tuesday’s crash by 42-year-old passenger Tywuan Lopez, 42, also of Paterson, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

The four-door 2005 Nissan Sentra crashed into the side of Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, taking down a street sign, damaging a gas meter and narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

Responding Hawthorne police officers saw Colon and Lopez flee into a home in the 100 block of Passaic Avenue, Hoogmoed said.

Lopez emerged and surrendered, the sergeant said, adding that Colon had to be taken into custody.

A search of the Sentra turned up several capped and uncapped needles, six baggies of crack, two heroin folds and some pot, Hoogmoed said.

Both men were taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Car into Hawthorne restaurant.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

At Bella Fig restaurant, Hawthorne

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Bella Fig, Lincoln Avenue, Hawthorne

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.