North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
2 Young Girls Dead In North Jersey Fire

Cecilia Levine
At the scene Photo Credit: dts_jayy_ Instagram user
At the scene Photo Credit: Johnayris_02 Instagram

A pair of young girls died and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition in an Elizabeth house fire Monday evening, officials confirmed.

Neighbors heard explosions as the fire tore through the building at 817 Elizabeth Ave., at 6 p.m.

The girls were approximately 7 and 11 years old, according to Elizabeth spokeswoman Kelly Martins. A man and woman approximately ages 28 and 30 were in critical condition, Martins said.

The three females were believed to be related.

The blaze, in a three-story residential building above storefronts, had reached five alarms in less than an hour. It was declared under control at 9:25 p.m.

Police tried to get in to rescue the girls but were stopped due to bars across windows, NJ.com reports.

The cause was unknown as of 10:45 p.m.

