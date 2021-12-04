Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2-Year-Old Girl Shot In Newark

Cecilia Levine
University Hospital
University Hospital Photo Credit: University Hospital Facebook

A 2-year-old girl was shot Monday in Newark.

The toddler was rushed to University Hospital with a gunshot wound after the incident at 14th Avenue and South 6th Street around 2:05 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

“Our detectives have determined that this was a targeted incident. Unfortunately, a child has become a victim, O’Hara said. “Thankfully, it appears she will recover from her injuries and there is no danger to the community.”

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying the suspects.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

