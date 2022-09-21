2-Year-Old Child Released From Hospital A Month After Being Hit By Train At NJ Amusement Park

The two-year-old child that was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park has been released a month after the accident, state police confirmed.

The child was hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, Warren County around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DailyVoice.com reported.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition and was released about a month later, NJSP SFC Lawrence Peele told DailyVoice.com.

Meanwhile, the park shared a post on its Facebook page shortly after the accident wishing the child well:

For the past 68 years Land of Make Believe has one of the best safety records of family amusement parks in America,” the post says. “Safety is our Number 1 priority.”

“In regards to recent incident we are cooperating fully with all State and local officials and wish the child a complete recovery.”

The accident remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.