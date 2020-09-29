2-Year-Old Child Picks Up Loaded Handgun Left At Warren County Playground

A 2-year-old found and picked up a loaded handgun left at a Phillipsburg playground over the weekend, authorities said.

The gun was found Sunday afternoon at Firth playground near the intersection of Bates Street and Marshall Street.

“I couldn’t imagine it,” Phillipsburg police Lt. John Maczko told NJ.com. “Thankfully, nothing happened.”

The owner of the handgun has not been identified, and police are unsure whether or not it had legal registration.

The department plans to follow up with an investigation of surveillance footage from homes in the area.

