2 Women Stabbed In Linden Domestic Attack, Police Say

Two women were hospitalized after being stabbed by a family member early Sunday morning in Linden, police said.

A family member attacked both women in a house on the 700 block of Chandler Avenue around 6:45 a.m., Linden police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Officers arriving on scene found the women were attacked by a family member in their home, Guenther said.

One of the victims was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and the other was transported to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Tim Hubert at (908) 474-8532.

