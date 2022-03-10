2 Victims Hospitalized In Serious Warren County Crash (DEVELOPING)

Two victims were being hospitalized following a serious Thursday morning crash in Warren County, developing reports say.

The crash was reported near Route 57 and Brass Castle Road in Washington Township shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One of the vehicles overturned and trapped three victims, the report said.

Both Atlantic Air 1 and NorthSTAR medical helicopters were requested to land at the Washington Township Fire Department to take two victims to nearby hospitals, according to the initial report.

The medical helicopters were later canceled, and the victims were taken by ambulance, the report said.

Several mutual aid companies out of Hunterdon County were also assisting, the report said.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.