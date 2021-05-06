2 Sought In Front Porch Shooting Death Of NJ Grandma Celebrating Late Twin Sister's Birthday

Authorities in Essex County are seeking the public's help in locating two persons of interest in connection with the killing of a 63-year-old grandmother.

Debra Derrick was shot on the front porch of a home on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue in Newark, while celebrating her late twin sister around 8 p.m. on March 11, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Derrick -- who was with her grandchildren and other family members at the time of the incident -- later died of her injuries, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Authorities would like to speak to the two young men in the photographs above.

Derrick's Facebook page says she worked as as nursing assistant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

