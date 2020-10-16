Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News:
2 People Struck, 1 Killed In Separate Hit-Run Crashes Same Night In Essex County

Cecilia Levine
Rutgers Place and Washington Avenue in Nutley.
Two people were struck and one killed by cars in a pair of separate hit-and-run crashes Thursday night in Essex County, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Nutley, at the intersection of Rutgers Place and Washington Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. The woman's identity had not been released as of 10:30 a.m.

The prosecutor's office was also investigating an incident at Pennsylvania Avenue and Emmet Street in Newark, which happened around 10 p.m. 

The victim was hospitalized in traumatic arrest, while a BOLO was issued for a while sedan with heavy front end damage, initial and unconfirmed reports say. The victim was in critical condition Friday, authorities said.

Both incidents were under investigation.

