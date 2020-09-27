Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
2 People Shot In Car On Route 1 Mid-Sunday Morning

Cecilia Levine
Route 1 and Avenue C, Linden
Route 1 and Avenue C, Linden Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were shot while inside of their vehicle on Route 1 Sunday morning in Union County, authorities said.

Linden police officers responded to the highway at the Avenue C intersection around 9:50 a.m., where the vehicle was stopped in the northbound lanes, Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Firefighters treated the victims at the scene, before they were taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries, Guenther said.

A suspect was arrested minutes later on Route 1 in Elizabeth.

It was not immediately clear if this was an incident of road rage or otherwise.

The incident remains a very active investigation; Route 1 northbound remains closed at Avenue C. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Juan Velarde at (908) 474-8552 or email at jvelarde@lpdnj.org.

