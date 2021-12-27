2 Pedestrians Killed On Route 80 ID'd As Long Island Residents

Two pedestrians struck and killed by an SUV on Route 80 before dawn Monday have been identified as Long Island residents.

A Honda SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it struck Richard Dennelly, 73, and Maria Schellberg, 55, of Great Neck, NY, near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township just after 3 a.m., NJSP Sgts. Philip Curry and Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both victims were killed in the crash, Curry said.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the crash, which remained under investigation, Curry said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.