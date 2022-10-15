2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility

Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said.

Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Firefighters determined that carbon monoxide was being emitted from a furnace in the building. A total of 11 residents were transported to area hospitals for treatment of shortness of breath and light-headedness.

Five victims were transported to University Hospital and six victims were transported to Clara Maas Medical Center. Each victim was reportedly in stable condition. The furnace which was found to be emitting carbon monoxide has been shut off. PSEG has been notified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.