2 Officers, Civilian Injured In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Through Essex County

Two Montclair police officers and one civilian were injured during a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that ended in a Newark crash, authorities said.

A Montclair officer stopped the unidentified driver for various motor vehicle violations around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

The driver took off and struck a Montclair police officer, as other authorities tried stopping the fleeing car, Stephens said.

The chase ended near North 6th Street in Newark, when the vehicle struck a parked car owned by a civilian.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Stephens said.

The incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau and the Crime Scene Investigation Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.

