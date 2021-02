Two NJ State Troopers were injured after their police cruisers collided on Route 280 eastbound Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The troopers crashed near milepost 1 in Parsippany-Troy Hills just after 6 a.m., NJSP Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.