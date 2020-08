Two Newark children were attacked by their pet dog Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. at a 16th Street home.

The dog was turned over to animal control and the incident was under investigation as of 9:40 p.m., according to Catherine Adams, a spokeswoman for the Newark Police Department.

Initial and unconfirmed reports said the dog was a pit bull.

