Two motorcycle drivers were killed in a three-bike crash on the NJ Turnpike Sunday in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 1:20 p.m. in the outer lanes of the southbound side near mile marker 84 in Edison, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Peele did not have further details as of Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

