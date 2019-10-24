2 Motorcyclists Dead In Warren County Crash

Two motorcyclists on the same bike were killed after crashing Thursday in Warren County, authorities said.

The male and female riders were thrown from the Harley Davidson they were on when it struck a guard rail on the eastbound side of Route 46 near milepost 15.5 in Liberty Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:15 p.m. crash, Peele said.

The victims' identities were not released and the cause of the crash was under investigation, NJSP said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

