2 More North Jersey Luxury Cars Stolen: How Many More Will There Be?

Two different Franklin Lakes residents woke up Easter morning to find their luxury cars gone.

A 2019 BMW was snatched from the driveway of a High Mountain home and a 2018 Mercedes Benz was taken from the driveway of an Algonquin Road home sometime before 10 a.m., police said.

Two other cars were entered -- but didn’t have key fobs or valuables inside, so the thieves moved on, they said.

Time and again, police have tried to explain to vehicle owners that they cannot be everywhere at once and that anyone who owns property bears some personal responsibility for securing it.

Leaving a vehicle door unlocked with anything inside – especially a key fob – is essentially offering thieves your property.

You can read story after story here on Daily Voice, and in many other publications, about all the countless cars stolen from their North Jersey owners – seemingly every night.

In nearly every one, no one jimmied or popped a lock to get into a secured car.

Rather, the thieves go driveway to driveway, vehicle to vehicle, testing door handles. Whenever they find one locked, they keep going. Whenever they find one open, they help themselves.

It’s guaranteed to continue – and YOUR vehicle could be next – if you don’t lock your car and take your fob.

That’s why they call it a crime of opportunity.

