2 Hospitalized In Head-On Morris County Crash (PHOTOS)

Two people were hospitalized following a head-on crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash with EMS and Rescue 1 and 2 in Long Valley during the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Long Valley Fire Company No. 1 tended to a fluid spill while EMS crew members treated two patients at the scene and transported them to nearby hospitals, the squad said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene.

