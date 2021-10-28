Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI: High-Living Bergen Investment Broker Busted For Stealing Millions From Clients
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Hospitalized Following Serious Morris County Crash [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Route 46 in Rockaway
200 block of Route 46 in Rockaway Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two victims were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a serious crash in Morris County, initial reports say.

The crash occurred near the 200 block of Route 46 in Rockaway just before 12:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Both victims were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Morristown Medical Center while one of them had entered cardiac arrest, the initial report says.

A medevac was also placed on standby, the report says.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.