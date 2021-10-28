2 Hospitalized Following Serious Morris County Crash [DEVELOPING]

Two victims were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a serious crash in Morris County, initial reports say.

The crash occurred near the 200 block of Route 46 in Rockaway just before 12:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Both victims were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Morristown Medical Center while one of them had entered cardiac arrest, the initial report says.

A medevac was also placed on standby, the report says.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

