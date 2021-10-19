2 Fighting For Life, 2 Moderately Hurt In Kearny Crash

Two people were seriously injured and two were moderately hurt in a Kearny crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer struck a disabled tractor trailer just after 4 a.m. near Route 7 and Harrison Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The 21-year-old driver, a Garfield man, and a second rear passenger, a 20-year-old male, are listed in stable condition. A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

All four occupants of the car were transported to University Hospital in Newark.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

