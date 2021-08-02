2 Decades Later, Morris County Homicide Of Paterson Woman, 34, Remains Unsolved

More than 25 years after a beloved Paterson woman was found dead at a Morris County industrial park, authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Debra Walton, 34, was found dead in an industrial park at the end of Borinski Road in Lincoln Park on around 12:25 p.m. Monday, August 2, 1995, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Walton, of 42 Auburn St., Apartment C-2 in Paterson, was last seen alive at the intersection of Passaic Street and Cianci Street in Paterson between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 28, 1995, authorities said. She was reported missing the following day.

Walton’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. It’s been exactly 26 years since her body was found.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

