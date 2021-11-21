2 Deaths, Hours Apart Under Investigation In Jersey City

Authorities are investigating two separate deaths that happened hours apart in Jersey City.

One man was found inured around 4 p.m. Friday on Oxford and West Side avenues, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead about two hours later.

The cause and manner of death were pending findings of an autopsy. The victim's name was not released.

The second incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday, when Jersey City police responded to 116 Randolph Ave. for an apparent shooting.

There, 24-year-old Rashaun Bell, a city resident, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extrematies, Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

