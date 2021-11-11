2 Dead In North Jersey Plane Crash

Two people died in a Sussex County plane crash Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a wooded area of a state park near Lake Kemah around 4 p.m., nearly an hour after it had been reported missing, an FAA spokeswoman told Daily Voice.

The flight departed Essex County Airport in Caldwell, NJ for Sussex Airport. The only two passengers died, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

