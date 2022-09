Two people died when a small plane crashed in a Cumberland County yard Monday, Sept. 19, according to various news reports.

The FAA said only that the single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a yard in Upper Deerfield Township around 2:15 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

