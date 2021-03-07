Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Children Dead After Being Rescued From South Jersey House Fire

Cecilia Levine
The children were trapped on the second floor of the West Washington Street blaze in Paulsboro, which broke out around 4:30 a.m., officials said.
Photo Credit: Westville Fire Department

Two children under the age of 10 reportedly died after firefighters rescued them from a house fire in Gloucester County early Saturday morning.

The children were trapped on the second floor of the West Washington Street blaze in Paulsboro, which broke out around 4:30 a.m., officials said.

They were rushed to Kroger Hospital, where they were in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church announced on Sunday morning that the two children -- Michael and Tyron -- had died due to injuries sustained in the fire.

Four adults, meanwhile, were able to escape without injury -- including one who carried an infant out of the home, fire officials said.

The fire is believed to have started in a common area on the first floor of the house, Mayor Gary Stevenson told CBS news.

A GoFundMe for one of the residents -- described as a woman with a "heart of gold" -- had raised. more than $6,400 as of Sunday morning.

