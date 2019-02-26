2 Charged With Assault By Auto, Terroristic Threats After Jefferson Bar Fight

Two men were arrested after one struck a bar patron in the head with a beer bottle and the other threatened to kill him and another before following them out and striking their car at two separate intersections, said Jefferson authorities who charged them.

Ryan McCabe, 24 of Franklin, and Geidi Munoz-Gonzales, 26, of Stockholm, were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful weapon possession, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, assault by auto and issued several motor vehicle summonses after the Feb. 16 incident involving two victims at Daily Planet, Sgt. Joe Kratzel said.

A bar patron suffered a laceration on his forehead after McCabe struck him with a beer bottle. Munoz-Gonzales, meanwhile, had a knife and was threatening to kill that victim and one more, police said.

The victims got in their car and attempted to leave the bar but were followed by McCabe and Munoz-Gonzales, who rammed their car into the victims' car, Kratzel said -- once at the intersection of Roosevelt and Holland Mountain Road and then again at Holland Mountain Road and Ridge Road.

Both McCabe and Munoz-Gonzales were lodged in MCCF pending a CJP hearing. The victims were treated for their injuries.

