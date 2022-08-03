2 Charged After Crack, Molly, Xanax Found In Car Stopped For Bogus Plates In Hunterdon County

A driver and passenger were charged after numerous drugs including crack cocaine, Molly, and Xanax were found in a car that was pulled over for bearing bogus license plates, authorities said.

Cesar O. Nunez, 32, was driving on Route 22 when he was stopped for having fictitious license plates around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, March 7, Readington Township Police said.

A follow-up search of the vehicle turned up crack cocaine, police said.

Meanwhile, the front seat passenger, Brooklyn resident Delano D. Muller, 33, was found with suspected Xanax, Clonazepan, and Molly, police said.

Muller was charged with four counts of drug possession, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of prescription legend drugs, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, and obstruction of justice for providing a false name.

Nunez, of Lancaster, PA, was issued summonses for fictitious plates, driving while suspended, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

