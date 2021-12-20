2 Bodies Recovered In Hoboken Warehouse Fire

Two bodies were found in the warehouse that was ravaged by flames Monday in Hoboken, authorities said.

The blaze broke out following a loud explosion at 38 Jackson St, around 12:20 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Firefighters putting out the blaze found two victims inside of the warehouse. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire damaged several surrounding buildings and several of the building sustained severe water damage. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is pending.

The Hoboken Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Jersey City Fire Department, along with the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department.

The Regional Arson Task Force is actively investigating this incident with assistance from the Hoboken Fire Department and Hoboken Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website. All information will be kept confidential.

