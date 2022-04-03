Contact Us
2-Alarm Fire That Ravaged Morris County Home Spotted From 2 Streets Away

Valerie Musson
A second-alarm fire that ripped through and destroyed a Morris County home Friday morning was spotted from two streets away, authorities said.
Boonton Township firefighters responded to 73 Elcock Ave. as a Sheridan Lane resident reported seeing flames billowing from the home’s second floor around 8:30 a.m., the department said.

Crews saw flames coming from an upstairs window and confirmed the second-alarm status before making “quick work” and keeping the fire contained to the upstairs, BTFD said.

Meanwhile, a resident and dog escaped the home safely.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which deemed the home uninhabitable, the department said.

Assisting agencies include the Boonton Fire Department, Mountain Lakes Fire Department, Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, Denville Fire Department, Rockaway Neck Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, and St. Clare’s EMS.

