2-Alarm Fire Rips Through Sussex County Home (PHOTOS)

A two-alarm fire tore through and destroyed a Sussex County home late Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to Storm Estates in Vernon and "immediately" requested a second alarm upon seeing flames billowing from the back of the structure, the department said.

With help from numerous surrounding fire and EMS crews, the blaze was brought under control while additional members provided station coverage.

No injuries were reported, the GPVAC said.

“Our thoughts go out to the homeowners and their family,” the department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.