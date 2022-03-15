2 Airlifted As Warren County Crash Shuts Down Route 31 (DEVELOPING)

Two victims were being flown to nearby hospitals in separate medical helicopters following a serious crash in Warren County, developing reports say.

The crash trapped the victims near 459 Route 31 in Washington shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Both NorthSTAR and Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopters were called to the scene as crews worked to extricate the victims, the report said.

A diversion team was also requested, the initial report said.

Meanwhile, Route 31 was closed in both directions for the crash investigation, NJDOT said.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

